Zamana: A slick, gripping crime thriller

Produced by Tejaswi Adapa, Zamana is a crime thriller that blends ambition, deception, and high-stakes drama. Directed by Bhaskar Jakkula, the film stars Surya Srinivas and Sanjeev in lead roles, with Swathi Kashyap as the female lead. Released in theatres today, let’s see how it fares at box-office.

Story

The film opens with a theft at a museum, instantly setting the tone. Surya plays a small-time thief who believes one big scam can change his life forever. While juggling petty crimes and dreaming big, he is also romantically involved with Swathi’s character. Parallelly, another powerful nexus emerges—led by Sanjeev—comprising a local rowdy-sheeter, a politician, and a mafia leader. Unknown to each other, these groups are interconnected through a larger, mysterious deal. What is the deal, who controls it, and how these parallel tracks collide form the crux of Zamana.

Performances

Surya Srinivas delivers an energetic and confident performance, especially in the first half. His body language, action sequences, and emotional beats work well, giving him a strong mass appeal. Sanjeev leaves a solid impression with his commanding presence. Swathi Kashyap looks graceful and fits well into the romantic track, lending freshness to the narrative.

Technicalities

Director Bhaskar Jakkula handles the storyline with clarity and grip, especially in the second half. The pre-climax and climax stand out as major strengths. His storytelling never feels amateurish, despite this being a relatively fresh team. Keshav Kiran’s music is effective, with songs blending well into the narrative and a powerful background score elevating key moments. M.R. Varma’s crisp editing ensures there are no dull stretches. A. Jagan’s cinematography adds a rich, grand visual appeal, supported by strong production values.

Analysis

Zamana banks on a fast-paced narrative, layered characters, and stylish execution. The film aims to cater to audiences who enjoy thrill-driven commercial cinema. It succeeds as a gripping thriller with engaging twists, a surprising interval block, and a fast-paced second half. With stylish making and solid performances, it is a perfect watch for fans of crime and suspense-driven films.

Rating: 3/5