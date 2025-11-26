ZEE5 premieres ‘The Pet Detective’

ZEE5 is set to premiere the entertaining action-comedy Anupama Parameswaran’s ‘The Pet Detective’ from 28th November

ZEE5 is excited to announce the digital premiere of the high-energy action-comedy ‘The Pet Detective’, streaming on the platform from November 28 in Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Tamil, and Hindi.

Directed by Praneesh Vijayan, ‘The Pet Detective’ features Sharaf U. Dheen in the lead role, marking his debut as producer, alongside a talented ensemble cast including Vinayakan, Vinay Forrt, Anupama Parameswaran, Shyam Mohan, and Joemon Jyothir.

Anupama Parameswaran's ‘The Pet Detective’ – Trailer | https://youtu.be/WTQv10OjpBg

The film follows Tony Jose Alula (Sharaf U. Dheen), an underachieving but determined detective who takes on a simple missing-pet case to prove himself. What begins as a routine assignment quickly spirals into a chaotic chain of events involving international smugglers, kidnappers, a missing child, a Mexican mafia don, exotic fish, and a competitive police inspector vying for the same girl.

With its humour, eccentric characters, wild coincidences, and a classic, high-voltage comedy climax reminiscent of Priyadarshan’s style, ‘The Pet Detective’ offers a fun, fast-paced entertainer for families and comedy lovers alike.

Producer and lead actor Sharaf U. Dheen says, “‘The Pet Detective’ is very special to me, not just as an actor, but because it marks my debut as a producer. We wanted to make a film that audiences can simply laugh with, without overthinking. It’s chaotic, colourful, and full of heart. I’m thrilled that viewers everywhere can now enjoy it on Malayalam ZEE5.”

‘The Pet Detective’ will be available to stream on ZEE5 starting November 28.