Top OTT entertainers lighting up this week

The end of 2025 has proven to be a golden period for Indian entertainment enthusiasts as a diverse lineup of films and web series have made their way onto leading OTT platforms. From heartwarming Telugu romances and laugh-out-loud comedies to chilling crime thrillers and supernatural horror, streaming platforms are serving a smorgasbord of content for every kind of viewer. With cinema halls still buzzing, many of these titles have found an extended life online, making it easier for audiences to watch their favorites from the comfort of home.

Netflix

Premante

Romantic comedy lovers can now stream Premante on Netflix, titled Premante: Thrillu Prapthirasthu on the platform. The film follows newlyweds Madhusudhan and Ramya, whose arranged marriage takes an unexpected turn when Ramya begins to notice strange behavior and unsettling secrets about her husband. Starring Priyadarshi Pulikonda and Anandhi, with support from Suma Kanakala, Vennela Kishore, and Hyper Aadi, the film marks the directorial debut of Navaneeth Sriram. Available in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam with English subtitles, the film combines humor with social commentary, making it accessible to a wider South Indian audience and beyond.

Murder in Monaco

For true-crime enthusiasts, Netflix also presents Murder in Monaco, a documentary examining the mysterious 1999 death of billionaire banker Edmond Safra. The fatal fire at Safra’s heavily guarded Monte Carlo penthouse claimed the lives of Safra and his nurse, Vivian Torrente, due to smoke inhalation. The documentary explores the role of Ted Maher, a former Green Beret who admitted to starting the fire as part of a misguided rescue attempt that went tragically wrong. Directed by Hodges Usry, the film features in-depth interviews with journalists, legal experts, and socialites, offering viewers a comprehensive look at one of Monaco’s most infamous cases.

Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders

Another Netflix release, Raat Akeli Hai: The Bansal Murders, is a gripping crime thriller featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui as Inspector Jatil Yadav. The film delves into the brutal mass murder of the affluent Bansal family in Kanpur. This police procedural mystery thriller also features an ensemble cast including Chitrangada Singh, Radhika Apte, Rajat Kapoor, and Sanjay Kapoor. Serving as a sequel to the 2020 hit Raat Akeli Hai, it expands the narrative with a complex investigation, suspenseful twists, and an intense focus on family intrigue and betrayal.

Amazon Prime Video

Santhana Prapthirasthu

Amazon Prime Video hosts Santhana Prapthirasthu, a comedy-drama addressing the sensitive topic of male infertility and the societal and family pressures surrounding a newly married couple. Starring Vikranth Reddy and Chandini Chowdary, with supporting performances by Vennela Kishore, Tharun Bhascker, and Abhinav Gomatam, the film blends humor with social commentary. Directed by Sanjeev Reddy, the story highlights personal struggles while maintaining a light-hearted tone, offering both entertainment and thoughtful reflection for audiences.

Thamma

Adding supernatural thrills, Thamma (or Thama) streams on Amazon Prime Video as part of the Maddock Horror Comedy Universe (MHCU). Directed by Aditya Sarpotdar, this horror-comedy blends folklore, romance, and suspense. Starring Ayushmann Khurrana as journalist Alok Goyal, Rashmika Mandanna as the Betaal Tadaka, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui as antagonist Yakshasan, the film ranked among the top 10 highest-grossing Hindi films of 2025. It also includes cameos from other MHCU characters, further enriching the shared cinematic universe. Producer Dinesh Vijan has already confirmed a sequel, Thama 2, indicating the story’s continued appeal.

ETV Win

Raju Weds Rambai

Telugu audiences now have the opportunity to stream Raju Weds Rambai on ETV Win, a romantic drama that has already created a buzz in theaters. Set against the rural backdrop of Telangana near the Khammam–Warangal border, the film tells the tragic love story of Raju, a village band musician, and Rambai, a dedicated college student.

The pair must navigate harsh societal and family opposition while their love story unfolds. Inspired by a real-life incident in Yellandu, Telangana, the film stars debutants Akhil Raj Uddemari and Tejaswini Rao. Adding depth to the narrative, Chaitu Jonnalagadda plays the antagonist, whose presence heightens the tension and emotional stakes. The film’s authentic depiction of rural life and heartfelt performances have made it a must-watch for fans of Telugu romantic dramas.

JioHotstar

Mrs. Deshpande – Season 1

Bollywood legend Madhuri Dixit makes her digital debut in Mrs. Deshpande, a dark suspense thriller available on JioHotstar. Directed by Nagesh Kukunoor, the series follows Mrs. Deshpande, a convicted serial killer imprisoned for 25 years, who is recruited by the police to help capture a new copycat murderer. The catch? She must work alongside her estranged son, now a detective. Co-starring Priyanshu Chatterjee, Kavin Dave, and Siddharth Chandekar, the six-episode first season unravels murder, revenge, and family secrets in a tightly woven psychological thriller.

Pharma – Season 1

Pharma offers a deep dive into the cutthroat world of the pharmaceutical industry. The series follows a young medical representative navigating corporate challenges before ultimately challenging the system. Key characters include Rajiv Rao (“The War General”), KP Vinod (“The Comeback King”), and Dr. Janaki (“The Healer on a Crusade”). Available in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Marathi, and Kannada, the eight-episode season presents high-stakes drama, office politics, and the personal toll of ambition in a competitive business environment.

Aha / Sun NXT

Mufti Police

Mufti Police, streaming on aha Video and Sun NXT as of December 19, 2025, is an Indian crime thriller that had a theatrical release earlier in the month. Directed by Dinesh Lakshmanan, the film follows a dedicated police officer investigating a suspicious case that unravels a deep mystery with unforeseen consequences. Starring Arjun Sarja and Aishwarya Rajesh, the film combines edge-of-the-seat suspense with action-packed storytelling, appealing to fans of tightly plotted crime dramas.

From romantic tales set in rural landscapes to supernatural horrors and investigative thrillers, December 2025 has offered a remarkable range of Indian films and web series across OTT platforms. Whether viewers are looking for light-hearted entertainment, crime mysteries, or socially relevant dramas, these streaming services provide an ever-growing library that caters to diverse tastes. With major actors, new talent, and innovative storytelling, the Indian OTT ecosystem continues to thrive, offering audiences unparalleled convenience and variety right at their fingertips.











