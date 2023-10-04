Tovino Thomas’ ‘Nadikar Thilakam’ second schedule shoot starts in Hyderabad

After the back-to-back superhit movies like "Minnal Murali," "Thallumala," and "2018," actor Tovino Thomas is on a busy schedule with the shoot for his next movie titled "Nadikar Thilakam." His yet another project, "Ajayante Randam Moshanam," is also getting ready to hit the screens soon. "Nadikar Thilakam" is directed by Lal Jr and produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar, Allan Antony, and Anoop Venugopal under the banners Mythri Movie Makers and Godspeed. It will be the first Malayalam movie produced by Mythri Movie Makers, who have produced movies like "Pushpa," "Rangasthalam," "Sarkaru Vaari Paata," "Janatha Garage," and "Srimanthudu," among others.

The first schedule of the movie recently concluded in Kochi, and now the schedule is in full swing in Hyderabad. "Nadikar Thilakam" will be shot in Ramoji Film City, Golconda Fort, and Banjara Hills. Thereafter, the shoot will resume in Kochi, followed by locations in Dubai and Kashmir. The film is being made under an enormous budget of around 40 Crores and will have a shoot of 120 days in different locations.

Tovino Thomas portrays the role of Superstar David Padikkal in this movie, who is coping with a myriad of crises, both personal and professional, in his film career. Soubin Shahir will portray an important role as Bala in this movie, while Bhavana will be in the leading female role. Dhyan Sreenivasan, Anoop Menon, Shine Tom Chacko, Aju Varghese, Sreenath Bhasi are also playing key roles.