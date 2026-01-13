‘Toxic’ teaser triggers row: AAP women’s wing moves Karnataka women’s commission

The teaser of the much-anticipated Kannada film Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, starring Yash, has landed in controversy, drawing sharp criticism from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Women’s Wing. The political outfit has officially approached the Karnataka State Women’s Commission, alleging that certain visuals in the teaser are objectionable and inappropriate.

According to the complaint submitted, the AAP Women’s Wing claims that portions of the teaser contain obscene imagery that could negatively influence women and children, while also hurting cultural and social values. The party has urged the Commission to examine the content carefully and take necessary action, stating that cinema, while being a powerful medium of expression, also carries a responsibility towards society.

The controversy has sparked a wider debate on the thin line between creative freedom and social accountability in film promotions. While filmmakers often defend bold visuals as part of artistic expression, critics argue that promotional material is consumed by a wide audience, including minors, and should therefore be mindful of public sensibilities.

So far, the makers of Toxic have not issued an official response to the allegations. The film, directed by Geetu Mohandas, is positioned as a dark, stylised narrative and marks Yash’s return to the big screen after the massive success of the KGF franchise. Even before its release, Toxic had generated significant buzz due to its unique title, international technicians, and ambitious scale.

Ironically, the controversy has only amplified attention around the project, pushing the teaser into the spotlight beyond fan circles. As discussions around censorship, creative liberty, and cultural impact continue, all eyes are now on how the filmmakers and the Women’s Commission will respond in the coming days.