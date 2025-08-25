‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ premieres overwhelming response

Presented by star director Maruthi on Maruthi Team Product, producer Vijaypal Reddy Adidhala of Vanara Celluloid banner has brought forth the film ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’, directed by Mohan Srivatsa. The movie features senior actor Sathyaraj, Udaya Bhanu, Vasishta N Simha, Satyam Rajesh, Kranthi Kiran, and Sanchi Roy in key roles. The film is set to release on August 29, and both the teaser and trailer have already gained significant traction online. On this occasion, producer Vijaypal Reddy shared his thoughts and experiences about the film.

How did the journey of ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ begin?

I was busy with my business ventures when I happened to hear this story. Director Mohan narrated it to me, and I instantly liked it. Initially, we thought of making it as a small-budget film. Later, I met director Maruthi. He said, ‘If you’re making this film, do it on a big scale—otherwise don’t do it at all.’ That gave me the confidence to go ahead with a grand production.

What is the story of ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’?

It’s a very new kind of story, quite thrilling in nature. Just like Malayalam films are often made realistically, we shot it with a natural style. At the same time, we included the necessary commercial elements for the Telugu audience. Though we first thought of producing it on a smaller scale, the story demanded grandeur, which we eventually provided.

What response did you get from the premieres?

A fresh element in this film is how we blended the mythological genre with the story. We held premieres in Warangal and Vijayawada, and the response was overwhelming. Many people were moved to tears. Everyone praised the movie, saying it was excellent. That gave us immense satisfaction.

How is the film technically?

Today’s audience appreciates fresh content and different concepts. Since I am new to the industry, Maruthi garu stood by me as strong support. Technically, this film is rich. We brought Infusion Band for the soundtrack; their songs and re-recording have come out brilliantly. Cinematographer Kushender Ramesh Reddy’s visuals will surely impress viewers.

You’re producing back-to-back films. Why so?

Yes, my intention from the beginning was to continuously produce quality films. Along with ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’, we also started another film titled ‘Beauty’. I believe in good content, which is why I confidently went ahead with both projects. I can assure you—there won’t be a single boring moment in either of these films. That’s my challenge.

Tell us about the actors in this film.

Sathyaraj garu agreed to our film during the very first narration itself. He plays a role unlike anything he has done before. Every character here has importance. Udaya Bhanu garu got a very strong role, and this film will give her an excellent restart in her second innings. Likewise, Satyam Rajesh, Vasishta, Sanchi Roy, and others have delivered engaging performances.

What was director Maruthi’s reaction after watching the film?

After watching the film, Maruthi garu was extremely satisfied. He is very confident about its success. To ensure wider reach, we screened premieres in places like Warangal and Vijayawada. For now, we are releasing it in Telugu, but soon we will dub it into other languages as well.

Why was the film’s release postponed?

Mythri Movie Makers are releasing our film in the Nizam region. Since War 2 and Coolie are also playing currently, we needed sufficient theatres to match our scale. Hence, they suggested shifting the release from August 22 to August 29. Now we’ve secured the required number of theatres and are ready for a grand release.

Will your production house continue making unique content films?

Yes. ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’ is a thrilling film. ‘Beauty’ is a full-fledged family and commercial entertainer. Next, I have approved a horror-comedy project, and there are two more in the pipeline. Each one will be distinctly different.

What has given you the most satisfaction with ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’?

We want families to come together and watch this movie. That’s why we’ve capped the ticket price at just Rs 150 for both multiplexes and single screens. The film carries a meaningful message while also offering the entertainment that audiences expect. It’s designed to explain the true essence of Tribanasthra and convey it in a powerful way.

During a special premiere in Warangal, one couple watched the movie for free. But afterwards, they felt it was so valuable that they voluntarily paid for the tickets. That moment gave me immense satisfaction as a producer.