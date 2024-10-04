Tripti Dimri impeccable fashion sense grabs attention

The gorgeous Tripti Dimri, fresh off her impressive performance in the blockbuster Animal, is once again stealing the spotlight! The talented actress is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, where she stars alongside the versatile Rajkummar Rao. Her latest look for the promotional events is simply breathtaking.

Sporting a vibrant blue lehenga with a matching blouse and a gracefully draped dupatta, Tripti exudes a perfect blend of traditional elegance and modern flair. Her look is complemented by simple yet stunning jewelry that adds a subtle sparkle to her outfit. With glossy pink lipstick accentuating her glowing complexion, she effortlessly stands out.

Tripti's promotional style has captured everyone’s attention, showcasing her ability to combine simplicity and charm. The actress knows how to keep her looks minimal yet impactful, making her appear all the more stunning.

Directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa, Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is set to hit screens on October 11, 2024, generating considerable excitement. Fans are eager to witness the chemistry between the fresh pairing of TriptiDimri and Rajkummar Rao, and with Tripti’s impeccable fashion sense, she’s already winning hearts off-screen!



