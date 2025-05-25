Tripti Dimri joins on board for Prabhas- SRV’s ‘Spirit’

Rebel Star Prabhas, who continues to dominate the Indian box office with his string of Pan-India blockbusters, is set to headline the much-anticipated action thriller Spirit, directed by the sensational Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Adding to the excitement, Bollywood’s rising star Tripti Dimri, who stole hearts with her performance in Animal, has officially been roped in as the female lead opposite Prabhas.

The announcement has set expectations soaring. Tripti, elated to reunite with director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, expressed her excitement over working alongside Prabhas for the first time. “It’s a dream team. To collaborate again with Sandeep and now with Prabhas is a huge opportunity,” the actress shared.

What makes Spirit stand out even more is Vanga’s ambitious vision — the film will be released in nine languages, underscoring its massive Pan-World appeal. The multilingual release strategy aims to reach a global audience, pushing the boundaries of Indian cinema like never before.

The project is being bankrolled by Pranay Reddy Vanga, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and Murad Khetani under the prestigious banners of Bhadrakali Pictures and T-Series Films. Given the scale, star power, and creative force behind the film, Spirit is shaping up to be one of the most monumental ventures in Indian cinematic history.

With this dynamic pairing of Prabhas and Tripti, and Vanga’s cinematic vision, Spirit is not just a film—it’s a global phenomenon in the making.