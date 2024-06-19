Trivikram’s son Rishi begins film journey

Recently, Tollywood witnessed a buzz as visuals of renowned director Trivikram and his family visiting Tirumala went viral. The usually private director was seen alongside his wife and two sons, sparking social media chatter about his elder son, Rishi, and his potential entry into the film industry.

Confirming the speculations, it has been revealed that Rishi is indeed gearing up to make his mark in Tollywood. Currently, he is gaining valuable experience by assisting popular director Gowtam Tinnanuri in an upcoming project featuring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role.

While Rishi's specific aspirations in the industry—whether he aims to become an actor like his father or pursue a career behind the camera as a director—remain unclear, his initiation into filmmaking under Gowtam Tinnanuri's guidance marks an auspicious beginning.

Meanwhile, Trivikram himself is occupied with scripting his next directorial venture, which will feature Allu Arjun in the lead role. Known for his distinctive storytelling and dialogues, Trivikram's upcoming project with Allu Arjun is eagerly anticipated by fans and industry insiders alike.