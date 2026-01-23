‘Tu Yaa Main’ teaser promises a chilling date night thriller

The makers of Tu Yaa Main have unveiled a gripping teaser that has instantly caught audience attention, with Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav delivering a tense, edge-of-the-seat preview. The trailer plunges viewers into the lives of two content creators whose seemingly fun collaboration spirals into a terrifying fight for survival after an unexpected encounter with a deadly crocodile.

Opening on a playful note with a quirky nod to Khoon Bhari Maang, the teaser introduces Shanaya Kapoor as Miss Vanity and Adarsh Gourav as ‘A’, a confident creator from Nalasopara. What begins as thrill-seeking adventures and viral-worthy stunts soon takes a dark turn when the duo finds themselves trapped in a blood-stained pool, face-to-face with a relentless, bloodthirsty crocodile. The sharp tonal shift and mounting tension form the core hook of the teaser.

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, Tu Yaa Main promises to turn an ordinary date into a chilling memory, positioning itself as a unique “DateFright” experience for audiences seeking something unconventional around Valentine’s week. The film blends romance, survival, and psychological tension, drawing heavily from today’s creator-driven culture.

The project is produced by Aanand L Rai and Himanshu Sharma under Colour Yellow, in association with Vinod Bhanushali and Kamlesh Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios Limited. Tu Yaa Main is scheduled to hit theatres on February 13, 2026.

Shanaya Kapoor, who made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan opposite Vikrant Massey, continues to explore varied roles. The actress, daughter of Sanjay Kapoor and cousin to Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor, is now aiming to make a strong impression with this genre-bending thriller.