Tushar Pandey on 'Homecoming': I love working in places that are new for me

'Chhichhore' actor Tushar Pandey shares his experience of working in the feature film 'Homecoming'. The film also stars Sayani Gupta, Plabita Borthakur, Hussain Dalal and Soham Majumdar.

It has been written, directed and produced by Soumyajit Majumdar, who made his directorial debut with the musical drama. The music is by Mou Sultana, Satyaki Banerjee and Dev Arijit with original score by Neil Mukherjee.

Tushar says: "As an actor and artist, I love working in places and settings that are new for me. That is what happened while working for 'Homecoming. I have been to Kolkata to shoot a few times before but working with so many exciting Bengali actors and crew was especially very fulfilling and enjoyable."

"I love learning new languages and culture, and to play a Bengali guy based in kolkata I thoroughly enjoyed the process of immersing myself to understand the city, the people and to find my ease in it. In fact, I have another super exciting project set in Kolkata that I'll be able to share with the audience in a few months," he adds.

Tushar shot to fame for his role as Mummy in the film,'Chhichhore'. He considers this as one of the best roles he has played in his career so far, and said that the film gave him a chance to relive his college days.

With not many theatrical releases during the pandemic time, the actor was last seen playing Satti in Prakash Jha's 'Aashram' which was a very popular web series released on an OTT platform. After his role in Ashram, the talented actor is back with his release 'Homecoming' on Sony Liv.

He further elaborates the process of his mental and physical transformation from Mummy in 'Chhichhore' to 'Homecoming'.

"As an actor this is the most exciting part. To journey from one character to another. The process of doing it is most fruitful when the audience sees the work, feels the character and appreciates it.This is exactly what is happening with Homecoming right now. The love over social media and messages have been heart warming."

"Post the Kolkata premiere, many people thought I am from Kolkata and started conversation in Bengali which made me very happy. Actor's work is to make the audience believe in you and when such things happen, it amplifies your belief in the process and journey," he says.

Speaking about Mummy in 'Chhichhore', or Satti in 'Aashram', he concludes with: "Every character demands a process. A process of research, or understanding and of implementation. Sometimes it needs more physical transformation and sometimes it's with language, diction and behaviour. At the end of the day, if you put in the right effort and work ,the audience sees it."