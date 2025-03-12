TV Actor Aditi Sharma’s Husband Claims She Cheated on Him

Television actor Aditi Sharma, known for her roles in Kaleerein, Rabb Se Hai Dua, and Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, has been accused of infidelity by her husband, Abhineet Kaushik. Kaushik claims that Sharma was involved in an extramarital affair with her Apollena co-star, Samarthya Gupta.

Kaushik revealed that he and Sharma got married in November 2024 in a private ceremony. He stated that their relationship began in 2020 during the COVID-19 lockdown while attending an online acting class. After dating for four years, they tied the knot, but Sharma insisted on keeping the marriage confidential, fearing it could impact her career.

“Our marriage was a secret because she believed it would affect her professional opportunities,” Kaushik said in an interview with *India Forums*.

Kaushik alleged that their marriage took a downturn shortly after Sharma started working on Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan. He claimed that Sharma developed a close bond with her co-star, Gupta.

“Everything was fine until a new actor joined the show. Around one and a half months after our marriage, she mentioned Samarthya’s entry. She initially told me he would call her ‘Baby Doll’ and mistreat her, but later, I discovered they were spending time together outside of work,” Kaushik stated.

He further alleged that he tracked Sharma’s car one evening and found it parked in a residential complex. The next morning, he reportedly saw her leaving with Gupta. When confronted, Sharma allegedly did not deny her relationship with Gupta.

According to Kaushik, Sharma’s family dismissed the marriage as invalid, labeling it a “mock trial.” He also claimed that they demanded Rs 25 lakh for separation.

“My legal team has proof that she and her family denied our marriage’s legitimacy and later demanded money. I wanted to reconcile, but she prioritized her career,” Kaushik added.

Sharma has not issued an official statement regarding the allegations. Meanwhile, industry sources speculate that the controversy could affect her ongoing projects. Her current show, Apollena – Sapno Ki Unchi Udaan, is reportedly set to go off-air due to low TRPs.

Sharma began her television career in 2018 with Kaleerein and gained recognition for her role in Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!. She has also participated in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.