Udaan is not a project but a family: Rajat Barmecha

Coming from a non film background, Rajat Barmecha who is known for his acting prowess by tuning into the character aspires to take up roles which are different from his persona. He considers his debut film Udaan, as an "acting school" where he learnt everything about movies. The actor shares his memorable and exciting journey of Udaan with Hans India.

Can you please share a brief intro about yourself?

I'm originally from Rajasthan and brought up in Delhi. I moved to Mumbai in 2007 and started engaged in lot of auditions. I did my debut film Udaan in 2010, which went to Cannes Film Festival in 2010.

What made you decide to go for acting as a profession?

If there is one thing that always made me want to do is acting and travelling. Due to this passion, it boosts me up to wake up at 5 in the morning and go on a 20-hour shoot. The profession makes me thrilled when there's a character or a scene you want to perform. It fills my soul with happiness, love and pride.

How did you get the opportunity to act in films?

I came to Mumbai in 2007 and started giving a lot of auditions. Soon, I became popular as a model especially in ads. Moreover, I have no film background and was just comitted to working in ads for a year and half. Later, in 2009, I got selected for the lead role in Udaan.

Can you please share about your experience and challenges during your debut film?

I think the experience was life changing as I have never enrolled in any acting course or workshop or institute. I can say that Udaan was my acting school where I learnt everything on the sets with other actors. Director Vikramatya Motwani taught me a lot and if I had a question about the technicalities of filmmaking or anything, he would tutor me by explaining the concepts on a piece of paper. The character I played in the film is Rohan, which was so different from me, when I read the script. Rohan was fit and intense as he is into sports. Being an extrovert, I wasn't much into fitness or sports.

So, in the entire process of me trying to find my character, I think it was beautiful as an experience and challenging as well. I can say that I have become so much together as a character. The film brought out poet in me. It was just one of the nicest experiences of me as an actor so far.

What kind of roles do you aspire the most? There has been a talk that you've gained the hearts of audience with your acting prowess, what is the secret behind it?

You’re always aspiring to perform different and suitable characters which you can really work on. Even in my recent film Kachchai Limbu, the character is so different from who I am where he plays cricket but I can’t. I had to learn like for two months to get that part of the character.

A lot of people asks me questions that If I would love to play a negative role like serial killer or psycho killer because it's such an interesting combination of having a sweet face to a psycho killer personality in regards to me. I think it's such a treat for people to watch me performing it.

People find my performances honest and I think that is such a big blessing to have because as an actor, even if you're playing a negative character like a psycho or a rapist or anyone, you still have to be likeable on screen.

If you face any criticism or unfair treatment especially nepotism in the industry how do you tackle it?

I'm always up for this game - criticism. If the critics have a point then I know that you're coming with the right intention to point out something that you didn't like or didn't connect with, which I take it very well. I always try to work around in whatever way I can do better. So I take criticism pretty well. About nepotism, I always feel it is not wrong for a parent or a well-wisher to give you the easy way out, despite me coming from a non film background. So, as far as you are being respectful towards me I don't care and I don't take it too seriously.

Can you share some anecdotes during the shooting time of Udaan?

My director Vikram’s mom Deepanti Motwani, was the Executive Producer (EP) on the film. Udaan was the only project where everyone became family. So till today I call her as Deepa aunty. I might have known as a work colleague, but then for me it was like a family than a professional project.