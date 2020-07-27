Unveiling the brutality of KGF on 29th

Team KGF came up with an interesting update today. As the fans are asking the makers for updates, the team decided to release a teaser on 29th of this month. The makers coined an interesting word for the same. The team announced that they will reveal the brutality of KGF. They indicated about releasing the look of Sanjay Dutt, who plays the antagonist role in the film.

With KGF, Yash emerged as a big pan-India star and his movie is going to release in multiple languages. Parashant Neel is the director of the film. The first part of KGF became a big hit in all the languages. The trade is super excited to see the film releasing soon.

Raveena Tandon also plays a key role in the film. More details about the movie will come out soon.