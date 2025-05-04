Upcoming films and shows coming your way

The upcoming week promises an exciting slate of new films and web series across theaters and streaming platforms, catering to audiences of all tastes and languages. Across all the OTT platforms, thrillers, and a strong wave of regional and international releases, the cinematic world is buzzing with anticipation.

Streaming platforms bring fresh stories

Netflix headlines the streaming releases with a robust lineup. Chef’s Table - Legends premieres on April 28, celebrating culinary icons, followed by 30 for 30: O.J. - Made in America on April 29, offering a deep dive into one of America’s most infamous trials.

April 30 brought a trio of international hits: the French animated film Asterix & Obelix-The Big Fight, the Spanish sci-fi thriller The Eternaut: Set in the aftermath of a deadly snowfall that wipes out millions, this high-stakes sci-fi survival thriller follows Juan Salvo and a band of survivors as they confront a mysterious and unseen alien menace threatening humanity’s last hope. Also a German original movie released called Exterritorial: Exterritorial is a tense and captivating German thriller that follows Sara, a former Special Forces operative, as she races against time to find her missing young son, who vanishes during a visit to the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt.

Coinciding with the release of a documentary called Turning Point-The Vietnam War, a limited edition exploration of one of the 20th century’s most impactful conflicts. Turning Point: The Vietnam War presents a raw and immersive exploration of one of the most pivotal wars of the 20th century, revealing its profound and lasting effects on American society and the individuals caught in its wake.

May 1 sees the premiere of the Spanish true crime series Angi-Fake Life, True Crime and the English-language drama The Four Seasons, while Bad Boy, a bold Arabic-language drama, lands on Netflix on May 2. The English comedy The Biggest Fan also joins the platform on May 1, adding a lighter note to the week’s releases.

Sony LIV introduced Black White And Gray on May 1. In this riveting six-episode documentary thriller, the spotlight shifts to the dark underbelly of a seemingly closed murder case. When journalist Daniel Gary reopens the investigation, his pursuit of the truth unravels a web of secrets and deception, leading him to a mysterious figure at the center of it all—and forcing him to confront how far one can go in the name of justice.

Simultaneously a Malayalam movie Bromance: In a quiet Kerala town, an unexpected disappearance sets off a chain of events that pulls Binto and his friends into a whirlwind of discovery and danger. Blending youthful camaraderie with tense mystery, this Malayalam drama from director Arun D Jose features standout performances by Arjun Ashokan, Mathew Thomas, Sangeeth Prathap, and Mahima Nambiar.

Meanwhile, Jio Hotstar offers two strong releases: the historical Hindi series Kull-The Legacy of the Raisingghs on May 2 and the English-language documentary The Brown Heart on May 3.

ZEE5 premiered the Hindi drama film Costao on May 1, This biographical drama tells the gripping story of Costao Fernandes, a dedicated customs officer from Goa who puts everything on the line to dismantle a powerful gold smuggling network. The film boasts a stellar ensemble cast, featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Priya Bapat, Hussain Dalal, and Mahika Sharma.

Telugu cinema is heating up the OTT space this month with a trio of much-anticipated releases. The action-packed Robinhood made its debut on ZEE5 on May 2, while Netflix dropped Jack, an edge-of-the-seat spy thriller, on the same day. Later in the month, Odela 2 is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video from May 16, promising more gripping entertainment for Telugu audiences.