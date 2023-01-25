Update on ticket bookings for the film Hunt

Hunt, the upcoming action film starring Sudheer Babu, is set for a worldwide release on January 26th. This marks Sudheer Babu's second film as a cop, and the trailer hints at an action-packed plot. Alongside Sudheer Babu, the film also stars Bharath Niwas and Srikanth as police officers. One of the unique aspects of Hunt is Sudheer Babu's portrayal of a character with dual personalities and memory loss. The story, action, and cast of Hunt have generated excitement among audiences, who are eagerly anticipating its release.

Theatre owners have begun offering ticket bookings for Hunt, which is set to have a grand release in both Telugu states and the United States. Although it will face competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Hunt is expected to receive a positive reception due to its strong action elements. Additionally, Telugu audiences have faith in Sudheer Babu's script selection.

