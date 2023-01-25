Update on ticket bookings for the film Hunt
Hunt, the upcoming action film starring Sudheer Babu, is set for a worldwide release on January 26th. This marks Sudheer Babu's second film as a cop,...
Hunt, the upcoming action film starring Sudheer Babu, is set for a worldwide release on January 26th. This marks Sudheer Babu's second film as a cop, and the trailer hints at an action-packed plot. Alongside Sudheer Babu, the film also stars Bharath Niwas and Srikanth as police officers. One of the unique aspects of Hunt is Sudheer Babu's portrayal of a character with dual personalities and memory loss. The story, action, and cast of Hunt have generated excitement among audiences, who are eagerly anticipating its release.
Book your tickets for #HuntTheMovie now and experience action at its best 💥— Bhavya Creations (@BhavyaCreations) January 23, 2023
Bookings open now! https://t.co/hjytC30jJM
Grand Release on 26th January 🔥🔥#HuntFrom26Jan@isudheerbabu @bharathhere @actorsrikanth @Imaheshh @ChitraShuklaOff @BhavyaCreations @vincentcinema pic.twitter.com/MZ6hcDRFVy
Theatre owners have begun offering ticket bookings for Hunt, which is set to have a grand release in both Telugu states and the United States. Although it will face competition from Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan, Hunt is expected to receive a positive reception due to its strong action elements. Additionally, Telugu audiences have faith in Sudheer Babu's script selection.