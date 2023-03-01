Upendra, Kabzaa is set to be a delight for the audience.

The makers of Upendra's upcoming film, Kabzaa, have launched the third song from the album, titled Chum Chum Chali Chali. The grand event was held in director R Chandru's hometown of Sidlaghatta, and was attended by several dignitaries including Shivarajkumar and Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar. The song features Upendra and Tanya Hope, and is composed by Ravi Basrur, with lyrics by Pramod Maravante. Kabzaa also stars Shriya Saran and Sudeep in pivotal roles.

During the event, Shivarajkumar expressed his admiration for Upendra and wished director Chandru the best of luck for Kabzaa's success. Health Minister K Sudhakar noted that the event was like a festival and expressed confidence in the film's performance at the box office. Chandru, the producer-director of Kabzaa, said that the film was another big project from the Kannada industry and praised the efforts of the team.

Upendra, who also spoke at the event, assured the audience that he will direct Shivanna in a future project and praised Ravi Basrur for his work on Kabzaa's music. He also expressed his belief that Kabzaa will be a feast for the audience, with the story being a highlight of the film. Shriya Saran shared her happiness about her role in the film and praised the director and the team for their efforts.

Kabzaa, presented by MTB Nagaraj and produced by R Chandru in association with Alankar Pandian, is currently being censored and is set to release worldwide on March 17, which coincides with Puneeth Rajkumar's birth anniversary.