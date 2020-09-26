Urvashi Rautela: I wish you self-esteem so high that you're humble

Actress Urvashi Rautela has a simple wish for her fans and followers on social media.

In a new Instagram, picture, Urvashi is seen dressed in a blue shirt and white blazer. She completes her look with bright bold lips and smokey eyes.

"I wish you self-esteem so high that you're humble," she wrote alongside the image, which currently has 414K likes.

The actress is currently busy with her Telugu debut film, 'Black Rose', directed by Sampath Nandi.

Urvashi recently gave a sneak peek into the character she plays in the film. "Our makers have unveiled the first look of the film, 'Black Rose', today and as you can see I am wearing a beautiful sari that also symbolises the title of the film. I am seen walking on the runway in the poster," she had said.