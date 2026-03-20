Ustaad Bhagat Singh Day 1 Box Office Collection Strong

Ustaad Bhagat Singh, a movie where Pawan Kalyan plays the main lead has made a strong impact on the cinema box office of India. This movie had been released on 19th March, 2026. This is the same say Dhurandhar 2 was released on.

For the first day, the film did quite well, earning 9 crore. This is quite of a good start and just shows that it has attracted a lot of viewers because of Pawan's acting and the movie's story line.

There have been some mixed reactions towards the film but overall, it has performed quite well. Many people watched the movie for Pawan's acting skills. Because of his huge fan base, the movie gained more attention.

According to Tollywood news, this starting is quite positive. The movie had a good amount of excitement before it was released. But, it got more attention after it was released in theaters. Since the Ugadi festival is going on at the moment, the movie got more tickets and sales.

The film had a lot of competition with some movies but still managed to earn a good amount on the first day.

To sum it all up, Ustaad Bhagat Singh performed quite well on its first day. The movie is expected to perform better in the upcoming days.