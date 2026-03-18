‘Ustaad Bhagat Singh’ team promises complete entertainer

The much-awaited Ustaad Bhagat Singh, starring Pawan Kalyan, is all set for a grand theatrical release on March 19, coinciding with the Ugadi festival. Directed by Harish Shankar, the film marks the reunion of the hit duo after Gabbar Singh. The project is backed by Mythri Movie Makers, with Sreeleela and Raashii Khanna playing the female leads.

At the pre-release press meet, Harish Shankar expressed confidence that the film will deliver a full-fledged commercial experience. “It’s been a long time since audiences have seen a complete entertainer with all elements—action, romance, comedy, and strong performances,” he said, adding that the film offers everything fans expect from Pawan Kalyan.

Producer Naveen Yerneni revealed that the project had been in planning for several years and praised the smooth execution despite scheduling challenges. He described the film as a family entertainer packed with emotions and mass appeal.

Actress Sreeleela called the release a “perfect Ugadi gift,” expressing confidence that audiences would embrace the film wholeheartedly. Raashii Khanna also shared her excitement, calling it a special project and her first release of 2026.

With music by Devi Sri Prasad and background score by S. Thaman, the film has already generated massive buzz through its songs and trailer.