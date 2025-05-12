Vaibhavam set for May 23 release with clean ‘U’ certificate

Debutant director Sathvik’s upcoming feel-good comedy drama Vaibhavam is all set to hit theatres on May 23, 2025. Backed by Rama Devi Productions LLP, the film stars newcomers Ruthvik and Iqra Idrisi in lead roles, along with a talented ensemble cast selected through a wide casting call.

Marking Sathvik’s directorial debut, Vaibhavam has already completed its censor formalities and received a clean ‘U’ certificate—a rarity in today’s cinema landscape. The team is optimistic that the film’s wholesome appeal will connect with audiences across age groups.

The movie has generated positive buzz thanks to its music, with two previously released songs striking a chord with listeners. The director expressed his excitement, saying he hopes Vaibhavam lives up to its title, bringing a sense of joy and grandeur to Telugu cinema lovers.

With its fresh cast, relatable storyline, and family-friendly tone, Vaibhavam aims to be a lighthearted summer treat at the box office.