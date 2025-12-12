Cognizant to boost digital capacity and AP’s innovation ecosystem

Visakhapatnam: In a significant moment that is set to change the IT landscape of Visakhapatnam, Cognizant, a global leader in technology and professional services, marched ahead with a ground-breaking ceremony for a state-of-the-art 20,000-seat facility in Visakhapatnam.

Following timelines, the proposed new campus is slated to be completed by 2033 in three phases with an investment of Rs.1,600 crore.

Unveiling an Interim Techfin Centre in Visakhapatnam, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said, “We are delighted to welcome Cognizant to Visakhapatnam. This facility is a landmark step in advancing our vision of transforming Andhra Pradesh into a world-class destination where global enterprises can build, innovate, and grow.”

Highlighting the advantages, the Chief Minister mentioned that the investment will generate high-quality jobs, enhance the region’s digital capabilities, and contribute significantly to the state’s innovation-driven and technology-enabled growth.

Along with the CM, the centre was unveiled in the presence of Minister for IT, Electronics and Communication, HRD and RTG Nara Lokesh.

The first phase of the construction will commence in 2026 and accommodate 3,000 associates upon its completion in early 2029. The subsequent phases will sum up to a total seating capacity of 20,000.

Speaking about the development that is taking place in an accelerated mode in Andhra Pradesh, Lokesh remarked, “Cognizant’s presence marks a pivotal milestone in Visakhapatnam’s emergence as a thriving hub for technology. This development centre will unlock new opportunities for our youth and further strengthen the city’s position as the economic and financial hub of the state.”

The Techfin Centre will serve as an interim office until the completion of the first phase of the proposed 22-acre campus. It will focus on advanced technologies including artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital engineering, and cloud solutions. Sharing his views, CEO of Cognizant S Ravi Kumar commented, “Today marks a defining step in Cognizant’s growth journey in India. The groundbreaking of our new campus and the opening of an Interim Techfin Centre in Visakhapatnam reflect our confidence in the city’s talent and future potential.”

Ravi Kumar expressed his gratitude to the state government for the partnership and added that he looks forward to unlocking the full potential of Visakhapatnam’s talent and innovation spirit.

The centre features a dedicated client experience zone and collaborative spaces designed to foster teamwork and accommodate more than 1,000 associates based in and around Visakhapatnam.

Since 2024, Cognizant has established new delivery centres in Bhubaneswar, Indore, and a Techfin Centre in GIFT City, Gujarat. These centres are designed to support the future of work, promote agility, skilling, collaboration, and innovation, while providing a best-in-class employee experience.