Akhanda 2: Thaandavam Review – Balakrishna Shines in a Mass Devotional Action Sequel | 2025 Movie Review

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam, directed by Boyapati Sreenu, brings back the spiritual warrior Akhanda in a sequel loaded with mass action, devotional energy, and familiar Boyapati-style elevation. The film released on December 12, 2025, and carries a 3/5 rating driven largely by Balakrishna’s intense performance and Thaman’s thundering background score.

Story

Set as a direct sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Akhanda, the film revolves around a biowarfare attack planned by the Tibetan army at the Maha Kumbh Mela. A young scientist, Janani (Harshaali Malhotra), develops an antidote that makes her a target. As danger rises, Akhanda re-emerges to protect her, dismantle the biowar mission, and restore balance.

The premise is straightforward and leans heavily on action and elevation, much like the first installment.

What Works

Balakrishna is the backbone of the film. His dialogue delivery, body language, and spiritual intensity dominate every frame he appears in.

The action sequences are crafted to satisfy mass audiences and deliver the trademark Boyapati-Balayya high.

Thaman’s background score is a major highlight, adding weight to action, elevation scenes, and emotional moments.

A strong emotional stretch in the second half featuring Lord Shiva’s presence stands out as one of the film’s best moments.

Harshaali Malhotra delivers a convincing performance in her crucial role.

What Doesn’t Work

The film suffers from a thin and predictable storyline, relying more on heroism than narrative strength.

Its core plot feels too similar to the first film, which had better writing and stronger emotional depth.

Balakrishna’s second character, Bala Murali Krishna, gets limited screen time compared to the antagonist.

Characters like Samyuktha and Harshaali could have been explored further, and Harshaali’s dubbing is inconsistent.

Several supporting characters are introduced but never meaningfully used, weakening the overall impact.

Verdict

Akhanda 2: Thaandavam is a watchable devotional action entertainer that delivers the expected mass moments and high-voltage sequences. The film works primarily because of Balakrishna’s dominating performance and Thaman’s powerful music. While it does not reach the emotional impact of the first part, it still offers enough high points for fans of the franchise and lovers of pure mass cinema.

A solid one-time watch for those seeking action, devotion, and the signature Boyapati-Balayya style.