Vaishnav Tej's Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga Completes Its Censor Formalities…

It is all known that Mega compound's young hero Vaishnav Tej is all set to entertain the movie buffs with a complete family entertainer Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga. The recently released trailer showcased a glimpse of this love tale and raised the expectations on the movie. As the release date is nearing, the makers finished off the censor formalities. The movie bagged 'U/A' certificate and is ready to hit the big screens on 2nd September, 2022…



The makers shared a new poster of the movie and dropped the censor details of the film… Take a look!

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga is censored with U/A and is all set to seek your love in theatres from Sept 2nd.

#BVSNPrasad @SonyMusicSouth #RRVOnSep2nd".

The lead actors Vaishnav Tej and Ketika Sharma are seen drenching in the rain and looked awesome in the poster!

Going with the earlier released trailer, Vaishnav and Ketika are relatives and part ways due a small misunderstanding in their childhood itself. But after a few years, they once again meet and fall for each other. Vaishnav is seen a doctor and his lovely family is also introduced in the trailer. But the twist in the tale comes when Vaishnav enmity with the antagonist turns violent!

Ranga Ranga Vaibhavanga movie is directed by Gireesaaya of Adithya Varma-fame while it is being bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra LLP banner. Devi Sri Prasad tuned the songs while Shamdat Sainudeen of Uppena fame cranked the camera for this movie. Naveen Chandra is also essaying a prominent role in this movie.

This movie is all set to release on 2nd September, 2022 in the theatres!