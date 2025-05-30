Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s powerful look from ‘Police Complaint’ unveiled

Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, acclaimed for her intense performances in South Indian cinema, is set to thrill Telugu audiences with her upcoming horror-thriller Police Complaint. The film’s first look was unveiled on the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birthday, giving fans a glimpse of Varalaxmi in a never-before-seen avatar.

Directed by Sanjeev Megoti, known for films like Aghora, Pourusham, and Adiparvam, Police Complaint delves into the concept of “Chain Reaction of Karma,” where every action has a consequence. The director promises a gripping blend of horror, action, and thrills. “We’re exploring karma through a horror-thriller lens, and Varalaxmi’s character will keep audiences hooked,” he said.

Produced by Singapore Balakrishna and Mallela Prabhakar under MSK Pramidasri Films and Sri Vishnu Global Media, the film features a powerful ensemble including Naveen Chandra, Krishnasai, Ragini Dwivedi, Ravi Shankar, Aditya Om, Amit, and Rajashree Nair. The team has also confirmed a special tribute song to Superstar Krishna, which they believe will be a standout element of the film.

The producers expressed their excitement, stating, “We are mounting this project on a grand scale. Varalaxmi’s performance and the tribute song will be major highlights. Sanjeev Megoti’s vision is coming to life with precision.”

The supporting cast includes well-known faces like Sharath Lohitashwa, Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Gemini Suresh, Jabardasth Naveen, and child artist Baby Tanasvi. With shooting progressing briskly, Police Complaint promises a fresh cinematic experience for fans of the thriller genre.