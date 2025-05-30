Live
- Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources
- WHO calls for maternal vaccine, monoclonal antibody to protect babies against RSV
- Jharkhand seeks Rs 3.03 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission for development
- Massimiliano Allegri joins AC Milan after Conceicao’s sacking
- Two cops mandatory on every school trip across Gujarat: DGP Vikas Sahay
- Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips
- Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?
- Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources
- Asian Athletics C'ships: Gulveer wins 5000m gold; Pooja bags women's high jump gold, Parul breaks women’s steeplechase NR
- Chandrababu Naidu Champions Wealth Creation for Welfare at CII Conference
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar’s powerful look from ‘Police Complaint’ unveiled
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, acclaimed for her intense performances in South Indian cinema, is set to thrill Telugu audiences with her upcoming...
Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, acclaimed for her intense performances in South Indian cinema, is set to thrill Telugu audiences with her upcoming horror-thriller Police Complaint. The film’s first look was unveiled on the occasion of Superstar Krishna’s birthday, giving fans a glimpse of Varalaxmi in a never-before-seen avatar.
Directed by Sanjeev Megoti, known for films like Aghora, Pourusham, and Adiparvam, Police Complaint delves into the concept of “Chain Reaction of Karma,” where every action has a consequence. The director promises a gripping blend of horror, action, and thrills. “We’re exploring karma through a horror-thriller lens, and Varalaxmi’s character will keep audiences hooked,” he said.
Produced by Singapore Balakrishna and Mallela Prabhakar under MSK Pramidasri Films and Sri Vishnu Global Media, the film features a powerful ensemble including Naveen Chandra, Krishnasai, Ragini Dwivedi, Ravi Shankar, Aditya Om, Amit, and Rajashree Nair. The team has also confirmed a special tribute song to Superstar Krishna, which they believe will be a standout element of the film.
The producers expressed their excitement, stating, “We are mounting this project on a grand scale. Varalaxmi’s performance and the tribute song will be major highlights. Sanjeev Megoti’s vision is coming to life with precision.”
The supporting cast includes well-known faces like Sharath Lohitashwa, Srinivas Reddy, Sapthagiri, Gemini Suresh, Jabardasth Naveen, and child artist Baby Tanasvi. With shooting progressing briskly, Police Complaint promises a fresh cinematic experience for fans of the thriller genre.