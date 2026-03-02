Varalaxmi–Naveen’s ‘Police Complaint’ song launched

The upcoming action thriller ‘Police Complaint’ stars talented South Indian actress Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and versatile actor Naveen Chandra in the lead roles. Produced by Balakrishna Maharana under the MSK Pramida Sri Films banner, the film is directed by Sanjeev Megoti.

A beautiful melodious love song titled “Prema O Prema”, picturized on Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra, has been officially launched by senior journalist Prabhu. The song has been released through Anwika Audios.

The music for “Prema O Prema” is composed by Sudhakar Mario. Director Sanjeev Megoti expressed confidence that the song will strongly connect with youth audiences, trend widely, and earn a place among super-hit love songs. He described the film as a horror thriller blended with an out-and-out action entertainer.

The movie is designed as a complete action thriller with elements of action, comedy, and romance. Apart from Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Naveen Chandra, the film also features Krishna Sai, Ragini Dwivedi, Aditya Om, Ravi Shankar, Srinivasa Reddy, Saptagiri, Sharath Lohithaswa, Gemini Suresh, Dil Ramesh, and several others. Nearly 52 senior artists have acted in this action-packed entertainer.

The cinematography is handled by S. N. Harish, while the action sequences choreographed by Dragon Prakash and Ravi Teja are expected to be major highlights. The roles played by Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Naveen Chandra, and Ragini Dwivedi are said to be completely different from their previous films.

The film has recently completed its censor formalities and is gearing up for release soon. The makers are confident that ‘Police Complaint’ will entertain audiences with its unique blend of thrills, romance, action, and horror elements.