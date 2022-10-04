Varsha Bollamma all set to entertain with 'Swathimuthyam'

As much as I'm looking forward to the commercial success of my films, I want to be recognised as a performer who can pull off any role. I have never regretted any of my decisions. I am ambitious and want to be known for my acting chops- Varsha Bollamma



'Swathimuthyam', the family entertainer starring Ganesh and Varsha Bollamma in the lead, hits theatres on October 5. The film, written and directed by Lakshman K Krishna, is bankrolled by S Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments in association with Fortune Four Cinemas. Ahead of its release, actress Varsha Bollamma shared her experiences of working in the film'



Speaking about her character Bhagyalakshmi, Varsha says, "My character Bhagyalakshmi dominates Ganesh slightly in the film. While I play a firm, confident girl, there's an innocence to Ganesh. She's a pre-primary school teacher and like her strictness with students, she has the upper hand in the relationship too. I was initially interested in the film because it was being produced by a big banner like Sithara Entertainments, but I was equally impressed with the story later."

"Though we may deal with the same theme as Vicky Donor for a brief portion of the film, 'Swathimuthyam' is a proper family entertainer and a love story. The world of this film is entirely different. I am not allowed to talk much about it now but you'll realise it when you watch it in theatres," she shares.

Varsha added, "I always like stories that are closer to reality and there's a lot of depth to each of the characters in Swathimuthyam. The treatment is refreshing. I am a small-town girl myself and I know how small issues too are blown out of proportion in villages. This is a story that most families will relate to and I could understand and fall in love with this world."

Speaking about her career choices, Varsha says, "As much as I'm looking forward to the commercial success of my films, I want to be recognised as a performer who can pull off any role. I have never regretted any of my decisions. I am ambitious and want to be known for my acting chops, but being an A-lister or not isn't within my hands."

Varsha says that On Telugu cinema made her fell comfortable. "I am quite thrilled about working in Telugu cinema. I got a lot of respect here and since my debut, the industry made me feel comfortable. I never felt like I was working here, I come to the set with a lot of joy. I have entered films with Tamil cinema and did Malayalam films too but Kannada offers haven't come my way. My next release will be "Ooru Peru Bhairavakona" alongside Sundeep Kishan."