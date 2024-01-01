Varun Dhawan welcomes New Year with fitness post

Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan welcomed the New Year with a motivating workout session, sharing a glimpse on his Instagram Stories.

Varun, known for his dedication to fitness, often inspires his 46.8 million followers with workout videos. In the photo, he can be seen smiling in an orange T-shirt with earphones, captioned "Day 1."

Varun also shared a video of himself and his wife Natasha Dalal, dancing with fireworks in the background. The caption read, "Don’t say bye say hi #2024."

On December 27, Varun announced the completion of the Kerala schedule for his upcoming movie 'VD 18.' Reports suggest that Wamiqa Gabbi will be sharing the screen with Varun in the film, which is reportedly directed by Atlee. Further details about the project are currently undisclosed.







