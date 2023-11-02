Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi Got Married In A Majestic Manner In Italy

Mega Prince Varun Tej, son of Nagababu and Padmaja Konidela, and Lavanya Tripathi, daughter of Deoraj and Kiran Tripathi, have got married today. It’s a splendid and majestic destination wedding at the Borgo San Felice Resort in Tuscany, Italy.

For the wedding, Varun Tej dressed in a cream-gold sherwani that was designed by Manish Malhotra. Lavanya Tripathi wore a Kanchipuram saree designed by Manish Malhotra. Ashwin Mawle and Hassan Khan have done the styling for the couple.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Power Star Pawan Kalyan, Global Star Ram Charan, Icon Star Allu Arjun, Sai Dharam Tej, Allu Sirish, Vaishnav Tej, Nithiin and their respective families attended the wedding which was graced by the entire mega family, Lavanya’s family, and also close friends of the couple.

The pre-wedding festivities began with a cocktail party on October 30. Yesterday, a haldi ceremony took place in the afternoon, followed by the mehendi ceremony in the evening.