‘Vasudeva Sutham’ title song strikes a chord with music lovers

The upcoming film Vasudeva Sutham, starring Master Mahendran in the lead role, is steadily gaining attention with each new update. Directed by VykuntBonu and produced by DhanalaxmiBadarla under the Rainbow Cinemas banner, the film is presented by Baby Chaitra Sree and Master Yuvansh Krishna Badarla. With its posters, motion poster, glimpses, and teaser already creating buzz, the recently released title song has added to the excitement.

The soulful track, titled “Vasudeva SuthamDhevam,” was unveiled by Akash Jagannadh. Written by lyricist Chaitanya Prasad and sung beautifully by Pavan CharanBonila and ShruthikaSamudhrala, the song has struck a melodious chord with listeners. Music maestro Mani Sharma once again proves his brilliance with a captivating tune that blends devotion and emotion seamlessly.

The lyrical video, featuring Mahendran and the female lead, showcases a picturesque village and temple backdrop enhanced by rich visuals, colorful frames, and graceful choreography.

Speaking at the launch, Akash Jagannadh said, “‘Vasudeva SuthamDhevam’ is a wonderful song. The team welcomed me warmly, and I’m glad to release it. Chaithanya Prasad’s lyrics and Manisharma’s music are excellent. Mahendran is a fine actor, and I wish the film huge success.”