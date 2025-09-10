‘Vayuputra’ to capture lord Hanuman’s unwavering spirit

A cinematic spectacle rooted in history and devotion is on its way. Vayuputra, directed by Chandoo Mondeti and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi under Sithara Entertainments, promises to bring the immortal tale of Lord Hanuman to the big screen with grandeur and reverence.

The film narrates the story of the eternal warrior, the embodiment of faith, devotion, and strength whose legacy has inspired generations. Described as “the devotion that moved mountains,” Vayuputra will capture Hanuman’s unwavering spirit through a breathtaking blend of history, Itihasas, and modern storytelling.

Mounted on a massive scale, Vayuputra will be presented as a 3D animation extravaganza, marking a unique cinematic milestone in Indian cinema. It will release worldwide in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada during Dussehra 2026, making it a pan-Indian celebration of faith and valor.

The announcement poster unveiled shows Hanuman standing tall on a hill, overlooking Lanka engulfed in flames—a striking visual that encapsulates the film’s epic vision and spiritual essence.

With Mondeti’s imaginative storytelling and Naga Vamsi’s production expertise, Vayuputra is set to deliver a sacred cinematic experience where temples meet theatres, inviting audiences into an immersive journey of devotion, strength, and destiny.