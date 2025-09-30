‘Vayyari Vayyari’ from ‘Pre Wedding Show’ grabs attention

Actor Thiruveer, known for his versatility, is pairing up with Teena Shravya in the upcoming romantic entertainer Pre Wedding Show. Directed by Rahul Srinivas, the film is jointly produced by Sandeep Agaram and Asmita Reddy Basini under the banners of 7PM and Puppet Show Productions, with Kalpana Rao as co-producer. The movie is scheduled to release on November 7.

The film’s teaser, glimpses, and title posters have already set high expectations among audiences. Following the teaser’s release, the buzz surrounding the project grew stronger. The story is said to revolve around a wedding photographer, a heartwarming love story, and an unexpected twist that blends comedy with romance, ensuring wholesome entertainment.

Adding to the excitement, the makers recently launched the romantic number Vayyari Vayyari. With lyrics by Sanare, the song captures simple yet relatable emotions. Singers Yashwanth Nag and Sindhuja Srinivasan bring warmth to the track, while composer Suresh Bobbili’s music makes it instantly appealing. The lyrical video also highlights the sparkling chemistry between Thiruveer and Teena, hinting that their love track will be one of the film’s key attractions.

On the technical front, K. Soma Shekar handles cinematography, Naresh Adapa takes charge of editing, and Prajnay Konigiri serves as executive producer. With shooting wrapped up and post-production in progress, the team is gearing up for the big release, promising a fresh take on romance and comedy.