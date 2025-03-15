Veera Dheera Sooran will be a raw cult commercial and one of Vikram’s top most films, says producer Shibu Thameens

Chennai: Shibu Thameens, the producer of director S U Arun Kumar’s explosive action entertainer Veera Dheera Sooran, featuring Chiyaan Vikram in the lead, has now disclosed that this film will be a “raw cult commercial” and that it will be one of Vikram’s top-most films!

On Saturday, Shibu Thameens took to his X timeline to share his happiness after having watched the film.

He wrote, “Most happiest moments. Thanks to most talented and truest #SUArunkumar (the writer-director) on showing us his outstanding craft #VeeraDheeraSooran at QUBE cinema before sending the content to Censor. A raw, cult-commercial from @chiyaan. One of sir’s top most. Await to see the thundering applause of fans and audience in cinemas from #27thMarch2025”

HR Pictures, Shibu Thameen’s production house, quoted his tweet and wrote, “We are coming on March 27th in theatres, CVF'S, Let the celebration begin!”

It may be recalled that the unit of the film had released a visual glimpse and a teaser of the film earlier.

From what has been revealed so far, Vikram plays a simple common man, owning a grocery store. What makes Vikram’s character special is the way it has been etched out. From the couple of sequences that the makers have released so far, it is evident that Vikram‘s character does not flinch or panic in the face of danger. His character can best be described as being cool, composed, powerful and at the same time, resourceful. Meanwhile, S J Suryah plays a senior police officer in the film.

Interestingly, ‘Veera Dheera Sooran’, which has an ensemble star cast including Chiyaan Vikram, S.J. Suryah, Suraj Venjaramoodu and Dushara Vijayan, will have its second part releasing first.

While the film has cinematography by Theni Eswar, it has music by G.V. Prakash Kumar. Editing has been taken care of by G.K. Prasanna. Art direction for the film is by C.S. Balachandar. Riya Shibu of HR Pictures is producing this film, an edge-of-seat action thriller.



