Venkatesh’s Saindhav Release Date Is Locked

Today is a big day for all the netizens and movie buffs as a couple of Tollywood makers are locking their release dates and announcing them through social media unveiling amazing posters. Even Venkatesh's Saindhav also joined the list. The makers dropped a new poster and added this action thriller to the Christmas festive race… It's a clever move from the makers as next year's Pongal slot is almost full and moving it ahead of the Christmas festival may help it to gain momentum in the holiday season.

Even Venkatesh also shared the release date poster on his Twitter page and treated all his fans… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, he also wrote, "#SAINDHAV in theatres worldwide on DEC 22nd 2023 #SaindhavOnDEC22 @Nawazuddin_S @KolanuSailesh @vboyanapalli @Music_Santhosh @tkishore555 @NiharikaEnt #Venky75".

The movie will hit the theatres on 22nd December, 2023! The poster showcased him in an intense appeal sitting on a truck container holding the gun and having a detonator beside him. Bollywood's ace actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui is all set to essay a prominent role in this action thriller. Going with the promo, it is seen Venkatesh entering a fictional city called 'Chadraprastha' holding an ice box containing a medicine vial. He also looked terrific holding a gun and with a full beard. He also warns the goons warning them, "Nenikkade Untanraa… Ekkadiki Ellanu… Rammanu…".

The shooting of this movie kick-started a few days ago in Hyderabad and the present schedule has Venkatesh and other prominent actors on the sets!

This Sailesh Kokanu directorial is being produced by Venkat Boyanapalli under the Niharika Entertainments banner. Santosh Narayanan will tune the songs while Mukundan S will handle the cinematography section. Garry BH Heroine will handle the editing section. The movie will be a Pan-Indian release as it will be dropped in Hindi along with all South-Indian languages!