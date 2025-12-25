Vennela Kishore’s first look from ‘Jetlee’ looks interesting

The makers of director Ritesh Rana’s upcoming action-comedy Jetlee, starring Satya in the lead role, have unveiled the first look of popular actor Vennela Kishore, sparking excitement among fans and film enthusiasts. The reveal was made on Thursday, adding fresh buzz to the much-anticipated project.

Production house Mythri Movie Makers took to social media platform X to share the poster, accompanied by a witty caption celebrating Vennela Kishore’s unmistakable screen presence. The poster features the actor holding a book while gazing out of an aircraft window, hinting at the film’s aviation backdrop and quirky narrative tone.

Jetlee has already drawn considerable attention as it marks the reunion of Satya and Ritesh Rana, who previously delivered the cult hit Mathu Vadalara. A few days ago, the first look of Satya created a strong buzz, showing him seated atop a roaring aircraft with the bold tagline, “I am done with comedy.” The line, however, only heightened curiosity and laughter, as audiences expect trademark humour from a Ritesh Rana film.

Produced by Clap Entertainment’s Chiranjeevi (Cherry) and Hemalatha Peddamallu, Jetlee is presented by Mythri Movie Makers, a collaboration that has further raised expectations. Industry sources describe the film as a high-energy action comedy packed with thrills, twists, and humour, where danger and laughter coexist.

Miss Universe India Rhea Singha makes her Telugu cinema debut as the female lead opposite Satya, while Vennela Kishore and Ajay play key roles. The technical crew from Mathu Vadalara returns, with Kaala Bhairava composing the music, Suresh Sarangam handling cinematography, Karthika Srinivas as editor, and Narni Srinivas as production designer.