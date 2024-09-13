Venom: The Last Dance – Final Trailer for Final Instalment Released

The final trailer for Venom: The Last Dance has been released, offering a glimpse into the upcoming conclusion of the Venom trilogy. Tom Hardy returns as Eddie Brock, with Venom by his side, as they face new challenges while on the run.

In this final instalment, Eddie and Venom are hunted by forces from both their worlds. The trailer hints at a critical decision that will bring their journey to an end. Directed by Kelly Marcel, who co-wrote the screenplay with Hardy, the film is set to release in Indian theatres on October 25th, 2024. It will be available in 3D and IMAX 3D formats.

The cast includes Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach, and Stephen Graham. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy, and Hutch Parker.

Sony Pictures Entertainment India will release Venom: The Last Dance in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.