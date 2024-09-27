Live
- Is Jr NTR's Devara Part 1 Breaking Box Office Records with Rs 140 Crore Opening?
- Rs 850 crore HPC systems to bolster weather, climate research in India
- India likely to add 35-40 MT crude oil refining capacity by FY30
- ADB approves $37.5 million grant to Nauru
- World Tourism Day: Check the video that portrays rich heritage and tourist spots in Sri Satya Sai district
- CERT-In Warns Google Chrome Users of High Risk of Hacking – How to Protect Your System
- World Tourism Day 2024: Bridging Cultures and Fostering Global Understanding
- Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Buy iPhone 15 Pro for Under Rs 60,000
- 5 Celeb-approved women’s sarees to opt for this festive season
- AP and Karnataka govt. reaches agreement over transfer of Kumki elephants
Just In
Veteran Actor Mohan Babu Falls Victim to Rs 10 Lakh Burglary
Mohan Babu's Hyderabad home was robbed of Rs 10 lakh. His domestic worker is the prime suspect and has been arrested. Police continue the investigation.
Tollywood actor Mohan Babu became a victim of a robbery at his residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad. The incident resulted in a loss of Rs 10 lakh. Police reports released on September 26 indicate that the prime suspect is the actor’s domestic worker. This worker has been arrested.
The robbery occurred when Mohan Babu’s personal secretary visited his home on Sunday, September 22. The domestic worker allegedly stole cash from the personal secretary’s bag. Upon discovering the missing money, the personal secretary reported the theft. This led to a case being filed at the Pahadishareef police station.
Local law enforcement began a thorough investigation. They apprehended the domestic worker in Tirupati. He was brought back to Hyderabad and arrested on Wednesday. Police officials revealed that they recovered Rs 7.36 lakh from the accused. However, the remaining cash had already been spent.
The police continue their investigation into the case. They aim to uncover more details surrounding the theft. As of now, Mohan Babu has not issued any public statement regarding the incident.
Mohan Babu was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Shaakunthalam.’ He portrayed Durvasa Maharishi alongside actress Samantha. His upcoming project includes the Tamil film ‘Kannappa.’ He will share the screen with his son, Vishnu Manchu. The film is expected to hit theatres in December.
This incident shocks fans and the film fraternity. Many hope for a swift resolution to the investigation.