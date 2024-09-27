Veteran Actor Mohan Babu Falls Victim to Rs 10 Lakh Burglary

Tollywood actor Mohan Babu became a victim of a robbery at his residence in Jalpally, Hyderabad. The incident resulted in a loss of Rs 10 lakh. Police reports released on September 26 indicate that the prime suspect is the actor’s domestic worker. This worker has been arrested.

The robbery occurred when Mohan Babu’s personal secretary visited his home on Sunday, September 22. The domestic worker allegedly stole cash from the personal secretary’s bag. Upon discovering the missing money, the personal secretary reported the theft. This led to a case being filed at the Pahadishareef police station.

Local law enforcement began a thorough investigation. They apprehended the domestic worker in Tirupati. He was brought back to Hyderabad and arrested on Wednesday. Police officials revealed that they recovered Rs 7.36 lakh from the accused. However, the remaining cash had already been spent.

The police continue their investigation into the case. They aim to uncover more details surrounding the theft. As of now, Mohan Babu has not issued any public statement regarding the incident.

Mohan Babu was last seen in the 2023 film ‘Shaakunthalam.’ He portrayed Durvasa Maharishi alongside actress Samantha. His upcoming project includes the Tamil film ‘Kannappa.’ He will share the screen with his son, Vishnu Manchu. The film is expected to hit theatres in December.

This incident shocks fans and the film fraternity. Many hope for a swift resolution to the investigation.