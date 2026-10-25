Veteran Actress Zarina Wahab to Lead Deepak Baldev Thakur’s Social Drama "Tu Bekhabar"

Veteran actress Zarina Wahab, acclaimed for her roles across Indian cinema including recent performances in The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu, steps into the central role for the upcoming social drama feature film, Tu Bekhabar.

Described by the makers as a poignant narrative that addresses pressing contemporary issues, Tu Bekhabar is touted as a "story that is the need of the hour." The film is produced under the banner of Glitters Film Academy and co-produced by D. Dinakar Naidu.

Directed by Deepak Baldev Thakur, the social drama features an impressive ensemble cast alongside Zarina Wahab, including Madhu Nambiar, Pavan Kumar, and Hema Gupta in key roles.

Key Details &

Technical Crew:

* Title: Tu Bekhabar

* Lead Actor: Zarina Wahab

* Supporting Cast: Madhu Nambiar, Pavan Kumar, Hema Gupta

* Director: Deepak Baldev Thakur

* Production Banner: Glitters Film Academy

* Co-Producer: D. Dinakar Naidu

* Cinematography (DOP): G. L. Babu

* Music Composer: Sanjeev Kumar

Release Status:

Tu Bekhabar has officially wrapped principal photography and is currently in the post-production stage. The film is slated for an exclusive premiere on a leading OTT platform soon, with the streaming date and official teaser expected to be unveiled shortly.