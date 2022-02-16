Veteran Singer Bappi Lahari Passes Away At The Age Of 69…

It was just a few days ago, legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar passed away. Without even forgetting such a massive jolt, now another shock hit the film industry. Bollywood's ace singer and music composer Bappi Lahari passes away at the age of 69 and made us go shocked! He passed away yesterday night and according to the sources, he breathed his last at Mumbai's CritiCare hospital.



Even PTI and ANI news agencies confirmed the sad news through their Twitter pages…

Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away, CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai has confirmed (File pic) pic.twitter.com/HYVnMrhbrb — ANI (@ANI) February 16, 2022

They wrote, "Veteran singer and composer Bappi Lahiri passed away, CritiCare Hospital in Mumbai has confirmed".

Well, Bappi Lahari was hospitalised for one month due to multiple health issues and was also discharged on Monday. But suddenly, his health got deteriorated on Tuesday again and then he was immediately shifted to the hospital. The doctors told PTI, "His health deteriorated on Tuesday and his family called for a doctor to visit their home. He was brought to the hospital. He died due to OSA (obstructive sleep apnea) shortly before midnight, said, Deepak Namjoshi, director of the hospital".

Bappi Lahari's sudden demise shocked the film industry and several celebrities are mourning his loss. His last movie was Tiger Shroff and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Baaghi 3 which was released in 2020 for the song "Bhankas…".