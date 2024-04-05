Vidisha Srivastava shares summer skincare secrets

As the scorching summer sun beats down, skincare becomes a top priority for many, including television actress Vidisha Srivastava, popularly known as Anita Bhabi from the hit show 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai.' Revealing her summer skincare routine, Vidisha emphasizes the importance of protecting the skin from the harsh effects of increased UV rays and humidity.

"To maintain healthy, glowing, and hydrated skin during the summer, it's crucial to shield your skin from the sun's harmful rays," says Vidisha. "Excessive exposure to sunlight can lead to dark spots and long-term skincare issues if not addressed properly." Sharing her go-to facial scrub recipe, Vidisha recommends mixing two teaspoons of sea salt, one tablespoon of fresh lemon juice, and a few drops of olive oil. This natural scrub effectively brightens and cleanses the skin, helping to remove excess oil and dirt.

"I use this scrub at least twice a week to rejuvenate my skin, leaving it feeling refreshed and renewed," she explains. Additionally, Vidisha swears by buttermilk for cleansing her face after prolonged sun exposure. "Buttermilk not only soothes sunburned skin but also possesses natural bleaching properties that help lighten tan lines," she adds.

By following these simple yet effective skincare tips, Vidisha ensures clear, healthy skin even amidst the sweltering summer heat. She encourages others to incorporate these practices into their skincare routines for a joyful and radiant summer experience. As summer unfolds, Vidisha's skincare secrets offer a beacon of hope for those seeking to protect and nourish their skin in the midst of rising temperatures.