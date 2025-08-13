Vidya Balan reminisces ‘Parineeta’ music as film’s re-release nears

As Parineeta readies for its grand 8K re-release on August 29, 2025, Vidya Balan has shared heartfelt memories of hearing its songs for the first time. The actress revealed that while shooting a music video with late filmmaker Pradeep Sarkar, he asked her to listen to a freshly recorded track — Raat Hamari Toh. “I went down, played it in the car, and burst out crying. It’s such a haunting and beautiful song,” Vidya recalled.

She also expressed a special fondness for Piyu Bole: “It’s easily hummable, romantic, and timeless. Even young kids today tell me they love it.”

Composer Shantanu Moitra reflected on the album’s enduring appeal, describing Parineeta as “a piece of my heart” where “melodies had room to breathe” and lyrics by Swanand Kirkire “spoke directly to the soul.” He credited singers Chitra, Sonu Nigam, Shreya Ghoshal, and Sunidhi Chauhan, and praised Rekha’s grace in Kaisi Paheli Zindgani.

Swanand Kirkire called the project “a dream where poetry and melody danced in harmony,” with each song born from lived emotions — from the tender Piyu Bole to the joyful Kasto Mazza. He credited Vinod Chopra for giving the creative team freedom and confidence.

The special release marks 20 years of Parineeta and Vidya Balan’s film career, as well as 50 years of Vinod Chopra Films. Notably, the production house is the first in India to restore its entire library in 8K resolution with remastered 5.1 surround sound, a process completed over four years by Prasad Film Labs.

With its restoration, Parineeta promises to let audiences rediscover the romance, music, and charm that made it a timeless classic.