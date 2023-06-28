Vijay Antony’s ‘Hatya’ locks release date

Live
Tamil actor Vijay Antony recently scored a decent hit with “Bichagadu 2” (“Pichaikkaran 2” in Tamil), and now his long-awaited movie “Hatya” (Kolai in Tamil) is making headlines once again.
Balaji Kumar is the director of this locked-room murder mystery. Today, the makers have taken to their social media profiles to announce that the film will open in cinemas on July 21, 2023, along with an intriguing poster featuring the film's leads.
Ritika Singh, Meenakshii Chaudhary, Radikaa Sarathkumar, Murali Sharma, John Vijay, and Samkit Bohra are among the key cast members in “Hatya.” Infiniti Film Ventures and Lotus Pictures jointly produced the movie, with music scored by Girishh.
