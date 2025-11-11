Vijay Deverakonda, Prakash Raj Questioned by SIT in Online Betting App Case

Tollywood actors Vijay Deverakonda and Prakash Raj appeared before CID as they were questioned by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) on Tuesday.

They were asked about the promotion of online betting apps.

Both actors came after getting summons from the SIT.

The officials asked them if they got any money or commission for promoting these apps.

The Telangana government started the SIT in March 2025 to look into online betting cases.

The investigation is led by the Director-General of Police (DGP) and the CID Chief.