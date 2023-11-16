Vijay Dharan speaks high about ‘Anveshi’

'Anveshi' is a horror and comedy film starring Vijay Dharan, Simran Gupta and Ananya Nagella as lead actors. T Ganapathy Reddy is producing this film under the direction of VJ Khanna under the banner of Aruna Sri Entertainments. While Chaitan Bharadwaj provided the music for this movie, KK Rao is the cinematographer. The movie is slated to release on November 17.

Speaking on the occasion, Vijay Dharan said, “My first movie was released in OTT. It didn't get much recognition. Even though I acted as a hero in two or three movies, they didn't get released. My ‘Anveshi’ movie journey started when director Vijay Khanna called me for auditions. After hearing the story, I thought it would be a best film. The story has new elements. It's fresh.It didn't feel like the movies seen earlier. The movie will start with a love story. There will be a mix of horror. It can be said as a love thriller.

“My career will definitely be good after this movie. There is no need to roam around the office again for opportunities like before. I got calls after the trailer. Got an offer from Tamil. A director came from Kannada. Bi-lingual films are being made more and more. Looking for new people. I got first time calls in life, he added.







