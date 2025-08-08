Vijay Sethupathi launches second song ‘Evare Nuvvu’ from ‘Premistunna’

The upcoming romantic drama Premistunna, directed by Bhanu and produced by Kanakadurga Rao Pappula under the presence of Varalakshmi Pappula, stars Satwik Varma and Preeti Neha in the lead roles.

Following the success of its first song Arere, which recently crossed one million views on YouTube, the film’s second track Evare Nuvvu was officially released by acclaimed actor Vijay Sethupathi. Marking a special moment, this is the first time Vijay Sethupathi has launched a song from a Telugu film.

Written by Poorna Chandra and composed by Siddharth Salur, Evare Nuvvu continues the film’s musical momentum. Speaking at the launch, director Bhanu expressed his delight, saying, “It’s a happy occasion for all of us that Vijay Sethupathi released our second song. It’s even more special that he learned about our story and encouraged us. He said Premistunna is a beautiful love story coming after a long time.”

Described as a “musical love story,” the film promises to blend heartfelt romance with a strong musical score. Bhaskar Shyamala is handling cinematography, Anil Kumar Achu Gatla has penned the dialogues, Marri Ravikumar manages production, and Sirish Prasad serves as the editor.

With two songs already making waves, Premistunna is gearing up to charm audiences with its blend of melody and romance.