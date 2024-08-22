Vijay Thalapathy’s ‘The Greatest of All Time’ Gets U/A Certification

Actor Vijay Thalapathy stands out as a highly marketable actor, placing him just behind the legendary Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan. His film, ‘Leo,’ has made waves, breaking records by generating a remarkable Rs. 20 crores in Telugu-speaking regions—a feat not commonly achieved by Kollywood heroes.

The immense success of ‘Leo’ underscores Vijay's impressive marketability. His films have consistently performed well at the box office, often surpassing expectations regardless of their reviews. As Dil Raju noted, Vijay’s movies rake in substantial profits even when they receive lukewarm responses. For instance, ‘Beast,’ despite its negative reviews, managed to pull in two and a half crores, demonstrating Vijay's robust fan base and market power. Last year's Dussehra release, ‘Leo,’ amassed a staggering Rs. 600 crores, further solidifying his position as a major box office draw.

Currently, Vijay is gearing up for the release of his next film, ‘The Greatest of All Time,’ directed by Venkat Prabhu. Early glimpses and posters have already heightened audience expectations. The recently released trailer showcases Vijay in an action-packed role as an Indian secret spy agent. The film features Vijay in a dual role, portraying both a father and son, with Sneha, Prashant, and Prabhudeva rounding out the cast.

The movie employs cutting-edge technology to depict Vijay in his younger years, with an estimated Rs. 8 crores spent on these advanced visual effects. This commitment to innovation has only fueled the excitement surrounding the film.

‘The Greatest of All Time’ has recently completed its censor process and received a U/A rating, allowing viewers under 12 to watch it with parental supervision. The film, running for 2 hours and 30 minutes, is set for release on September 5, with Meenakshi Chaudhary as the heroine.

Following the release of ‘The Greatest of All Time,’ Vijay's focus will shift towards politics. His upcoming film, ‘H.’ Inside, which has a political backdrop, is expected to be his last cinematic venture before he fully immerses himself in his political career.