Vikram collaborates with director Madon Ashwin for ‘Chiyaan63’

Versatile actor Chiyaan Vikram is set to join forces with the acclaimed creative director Madon Ashwin, known for his successful films Mandela and Maveeran. The highly anticipated film, currently under the working title #Chiyaan63, is being produced by Arun Vishwa under Shanti Talkies Production No. 3.

The official announcement of this collaboration promises an exciting mix of Ashwin's innovative filmmaking style and Vikram's powerhouse performances. The film is expected to showcase Vikram in a fresh and unique avatar, with a storyline that aligns perfectly with his versatile acting skills. Production is set to begin soon.

Producer Arun Vishwa expressed his excitement about the project, saying, “We are thrilled to announce our third production with one of the finest actors in the industry, Chiyaan Vikram. His incredible journey is an inspiration to many, and we are honored to collaborate with an actor who has given us a series of unforgettable roles and sensational films. We are equally excited to team up again with the brilliant director Madon Ashwin, whose works Mandela and Maveeran have earned critical acclaim. Together, we aim to deliver a film that will captivate and entertain audiences worldwide.”

This collaboration between Vikram and Ashwin is expected to bring something new to the table, further raising the anticipation for this upcoming film. Fans of both Vikram and Ashwin are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a memorable cinematic experience.







