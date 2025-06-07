Vikram Prabhu’s ‘Love Marriage’ set for June 27 release

Director Shanmuga Priyan's debut romantic comedy Love Marriage, starring Vikram Prabhu and Sushmitha Bhat, is set to hit theatres worldwide on June 27. The film promises to be a feel-good family entertainer, brimming with love, laughter, and familial bonds.

The announcement was made by Assure Films, one of the producers of the project, on social media platform X. The post read, “Feel-Good Family Entertainer #LoveMarriage releasing in theatres worldwide on JUNE 27th. A celebration of love, laughter, family and everything in between. Directed by @Director_Priyan. A @RSeanRoldan musical.”

Love Marriage revolves around a 33-year-old bachelor who finally decides to settle down, leading to a series of humorous and heartwarming events as his family arranges a match. Director Shanmuga Priyan explained in an earlier interview with IANS that the film delves not just into late marriages but also explores the dynamic relationships between two families brought together by matrimony.

The film features a strong supporting cast including Meenakshi Dinesh, Ramesh Thilak, Aruldoss, Gajaraj, Muruganantham, and Kodangi Vadivelu. Veteran actor Sathyaraj will also make a special cameo appearance.

Having previously worked with directors Anand Shankar (NOTA, Enemy) and Ra. Karthik (Nitham Oru Vaanam), Priyan steps into the spotlight with his directorial debut.

Set in a vibrant rural backdrop, the film’s music is composed by popular Tamil composer Sean Roldan. Madhan Christopher handles the cinematography, Bharath Vikraman is in charge of editing, and M. Murali oversees production design.

Produced by Rise East Entertainment in collaboration with Assure Films, Love Marriage is gearing up to deliver a wholesome cinematic experience for audiences of all ages this June.