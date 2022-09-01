Vikram's Cobra Movie Is Trimmed And The Latest Version Is In Theatres From The Evening Show

It is all known that South Indian ace actor Chiyaan Vikram's latest movie Cobra hit the theatres yesterday. The movie bagged a positive talk at the ticket windows and is running successfully. Although all are praising Vikram's amazing screen presence, many of them expressed that the movie is so lengthy. So, considering the audiences response, the makers trimmed the movie and cut short 20 minutes of it. The makers also dropped an official statement and stated that the new version is in theatres from the evening show.

Along with sharing the note, they also wrote, "From team #Cobra! @chiyaan @AjayGnanamuthu @arrahman @Udhaystalin @7screenstudio @SrinidhiShetty7 @IrfanPathan @SonyMusicSouth".

The note reads, "Any movie is a form of entertainment and specifically curated to cheer audience and make them enjoy the cinematic experience. It's of happiness to the team if content delivered is worth the audience time and ticket money. We heard you! Cobra is now trimmed by 20 mins as suggested by film-goers. Fans. Our media friends. Distributors and exhibitors. Now watch the trimmed version of Cobra from this evening in all shows across Temil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka and Kerala. Do watch in theatres and support".

Cobra has Srinidhi Shetty of KGF fame as the female lead here Vikram will essay the role of an ace mathematician. This movie also stands as a debut one for former Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan. It also has an ensemble cast of Miya George, Roshan Mathew, Sarjano Khalid, Padmapriya, Mohammad Ali Baig, Kaniha, Mirnalini Ravi, Meenakshi and K. S. Ravikumar.

Cobra is directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu and is produced by Lalith Kumar under Seven Screen Studios and Viacomm 18 Studios banners. A R Rahman tuned the songs and Siva Kumar Vijayan handled the cinematography department. This movie hit the big screens on 31st August, 2022!