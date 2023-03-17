Vikram's most awaited film finishes shoot

Here is agood news for the ardent fans of Chiyaan Vikram who are eagerly waiting for "Dhruva Natchathiram," directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon. Been in making for the last 6 years, the movie is finally set to open in theaters. Mumbai-based British actor Benedict Garrett took to his official Twitter handle and announced that the movie's entire shoot has been wrapped up and also hinted that the movie will hit screens in May. The rumour is that the movie will be released worldwide on May 19, 2023."Dhruva Nat chathiram" has Ritu Varma and Aishwarya Rajesh as the female leads. Ondraga Entertainment, Kondaduvom Entertainment and Escape Artists Motion Pictures jointly produced this action thriller, which has Harris Jayaraj's music.